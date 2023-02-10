Akbaruddin Owaisi demands Dalit Bandhu-like scheme for Muslims, BCs

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has urged Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao to announce a new scheme for Muslims and BCs on the lines of Dalit Bandhu. Muslims and BC communities may not be given Rs 10 lakh, but the BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu scheme should be introduced with at least Rs 5 lakh assistance, he said.

Speaking on the plight of Muslims during the debate in Assembly, he said that Muslims who owned hundreds of thousands of acres of land were made landless overnight under the new laws. Muslims were deprived of their lands through the Inam Abolition Act, Jagir Abolition Act, Urban Land Ceiling, Agricultural Ceiling and other laws.

He said Wakf properties are being destroyed in Telangana but someone has to protect them from the revenue department. Several Wakf lands officially recorded as Government lands in revenue records. He demanded the settlement of Waqf disputes and said that the Wakf lands handed over by the government to big companies or institutions should at least be compensated to the board.

He demanded setting up of a registration office in the old city and said the government had promised to set up a registration office in Bandlaguda.

Owaisi said that out of Rs 17,000 crore allocated for minority welfare schemes, Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for residential school societies and Rs 450 crore for Shadi Mubarak. The scheme of subsidy loan from minority finance corporation has been closed for 5 years and this year, 2 lakh 16 thousand applications have been received, which will require Rs 2,000 crore to be resolved.

The government has sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the subsidised loan scheme. If another Rs 200 crore is released, at least 50,000 people will get loans.

He proposed to review the defeat of the Waqf Board in cases in the courts in the last two years. A CB-CID inquiry into the irregularities of the Waqf Board was announced three years ago, but till date the investigation has not been completed and no report has been submitted to the government.

Akbar Owaisi demanded expediting the CB-CID probe and sending the looters of waqf lands to jail. He demanded implementation of government orders regarding Wakf Protection Cell under the supervision of Collectors in each district.

Describing the corruption of the Waqf Board as very serious, Akbar Owaisi said that the salaries of the Waqf Board employees are more than the government employees.