Akbaruddin Owaisi files nomination from Chandrayangutta quietly

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta AIMIM candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi filed nomination papers with the returning officer of Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency at Bandlaguda mandal office on Wednesday, November 8.

Akbaruddin Owaisi was accompanied by his son Nooruddin Owaisi, party corporators Samad Bin Abdat and Saleem Baig. The AIMIM leader reached the RO office at noon without any procession and met the officer and submitted his nomination papers.

Party sources said Akbaruddin avoided a procession as it could lead to traffic jams on the road.