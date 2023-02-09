Akbaruddin Owaisi lauds Telangana govt for minority welfare

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader In Telangana Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi participating in the debate on the state budget 2023-24, lauded the government’s initiatives for social, economic and educational development of minorities in Telangana.

He has demanded the release of arrears of scholarships, fee reimbursement and overseas scholarships for the educational development of minorities. He said that implementation of some schemes are pending and the government should release the budget. Rs 1,724.67 crore was released for minority welfare last year. He demanded release of the fourth quarter of budget for 2022-23 so that scholarships and other education schemes could be expedited.

He said that 33122 applications of Shadi Mubarak are pending and the government should release funds for the scheme related to assistance in marriage of poor girls. Under the scholarship scheme, 13 lakh students will be given Rs 150 crore, he said. He said that the central government has abolished the pre-matric scholarship for minority students. He advised the state government to start pre-matric scholarships for minority students.

He said that there are arrears of Rs 67.66 crore under fee reimbursement. Rs 36 crore has been released under overseas scholarship and a total of Rs 152 crore is required for all approved applications for 2020-22. He said that many students who have completed education in foreign countries are waiting for funds to be released.

He demanded immediate commencement of construction work on the 10 acres of land allotted for the Islamic Centre.

Akbaruddin advised Chief Minister KCR to visit the old city and review the construction and minority development activities.

He said that repair works of Makkah Masjid are pending and request to regularize the services of the employees of Makkah Mosque and Shahi Masjid.

Mr. Owaisi said that more than 2 lakh applications were received by the Minority Finance Corporation under the subsidy loan scheme and the scheme has not been implemented for the last five years. He said that the government should release at least Rs 200 crore so that subsidy loans can be issued to 30,000 people.

He proposed opening of record room of Waqf Board and auditing of all documents so that records can be protected. The work of digitization of the documents should also be completed.

He demanded early commencement of metro train works in the old city, construction of a new building of Osmania Hospital and steps for development of Charminar Unani Hospital. Akbar Owaisi also demands to releases Rs 20 crore sanctioned for Lal Darwaza temple.