Akbaruddin Owaisi likely to be appointed as pro-tem speaker of Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA-elect Akbaruddin Owaisi is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly.

According to sources, the Telangana government has decided to appoint the AIMIM MLA-elect as the pro-tem speaker to conduct proceedings in the Assembly on December 9.

Pro-tem Speaker

“Pro-tem” is a Latin phrase that means “for the time being.” The pro-tem speaker is a temporary speaker whose responsibility is to administer the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs on the first sitting of the assembly.

Other responsibilities include conducting the vote for the speaker of the Assembly. As soon as the new speaker is elected, the office of the pro-tem speaker ceases to exist.

Why is Akbaruddin Owaisi likely to be appointed as Pro-tem Speaker?

As usually the senior-most member of the assembly is made the pro-tem speaker, Akbaruddin is likely to be appointed as the pro-tem speaker.

The AIMIM MLA-elect has been elected to the assembly for the sixth term recently, representing the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency since 1999.

More details awaited