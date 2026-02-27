Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday, February 26, criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
He alleged that mosques and dargahs are being demolished in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.
“Yogi demolishes houses with bulldozers there, here Reddy is also demolishing houses and mosques. There is no difference between Yogi and this Reddy. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress,” Owaisi alleged.
Akbaruddin Owaisi levels allegations against administrations
The MLA alleged that both administrations are functioning in a way that is harmful to the community.
Owaisi also accused the governments of seeking minority votes without addressing the concerns of the community.
Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that the community would demonstrate its strength in the future.
Communal incidents
Recently, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns over the alleged rise in number of communal incidents in Telangana.
On the recent incident in Banswada, he demanded immediate action from the authorities.