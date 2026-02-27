Telangana CM Reddy directs introduction of AI education from school level

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 26, directed officials to introduce education on AI from the school level.

Reddy, during a meeting with officials, instructed them to organise short-term training programmes on AI for teachers and lecturers to keep pace with evolving technology and to enhance students’ AI skills.

“In view of the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence globally, CM Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take necessary steps to provide AI education from the school level,” a press release said.

He also ordered that AI-based courses be launched immediately in polytechnic colleges and ATCs (ITIs transformed as Advanced Technology Centres), replacing outdated courses.

Students completing these courses should be provided with immediate employment opportunities in relevant industries.

The CM announced that ‘Telangana Public Schools’ would be established in 100 assembly constituencies across the state, excluding Hyderabad, from the next academic year. Each school will be equipped with playgrounds, qualified teaching staff, modern classrooms, and transport facilities.

Emphasising the development of all government schools as role models for quality education, Reddy assured that adequate funds will be provided to strengthen the education sector.

He directed engineers to construct 12 government schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area of Hyderabad along the lines of corporate schools and instructed that these institutions be equipped with facilities similar to those at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad.

The chief minister also reviewed plans to introduce breakfast in all government schools from the 2026-27 academic year. Milk will be provided to each student, sourced from government-owned Vijaya Dairy.

Officials were directed to use technology to monitor students’ nutritional requirements, including calorie intake.

During the meeting, the Telangana Private Schools Fee Regulatory Monitoring Commission submitted its report on private school fee regulation.

Reddy said a committee, headed by a retired judge or retired chief secretary, will take the final decision on the fee structure.

He suggested that the draft fee structure be placed in the public domain to seek feedback from parents, intellectuals, and social workers.

Meanwhile, Telangana Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali and members submitted the report on the state’s education policy, explaining each point in detail.

The chief minister entrusted Government Advisor Keshav Rao with preparing a report on issues for implementation and related matters.