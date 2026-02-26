Telangana govt to take up 100-day action plan to implement welfare schemes

On February 28, the Chief Minister will be convening a meeting with the Secretaries on the 100-day action plan, and on March 1, a meeting would be held with all District Collectors.

Telangana chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao announces 100-day action plan for the implementation of welfare schemes from March 2 to June 9, 2026.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has announced that the state government would be taking up a 100-day action plan, from March 2 to June 9, to implement various welfare schemes.

The Chief Secretary held a high-level meeting with the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday, February 26.

Rao informed the attendees that on February 28, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would be convening a meeting with the Secretaries on the 100-day action plan, and on March 1, a meeting would be held with all District Collectors on the programme.

He asked all the departments, including Rural Development, Municipal Administration, Health, Education, Tourism, Industries, Women and Child Welfare, Housing, Revenue, Electricity, and Labour, among others, to keep their 100-day plans ready and flag any issues affecting the implementation of the schemes during the meeting on March 1.

The Chief Secretary also informed that the Chief Minister and the ministers will be launching various developmental works and welfare schemes during this period, including various government buildings whose construction has been completed.

He directed the departments concerned to conduct awareness programmes and workshops for the newly-elected sarpanches and municipal chairpersons on rural water supply, sanitation and health.

Along with the Secretariat, he directed all the heads of departments to implement e-office in their respective departments.

