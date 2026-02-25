NHRC directs Nagarkurnool Collector to resolve Chenchus’ forest rights issue

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Wednesday, February 25, directed Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh to resolve the issue of the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas not yet issued to the eight Chenchu (Adivasi) families residing in Nallamala forest, even after recognising them as rightful owners, under the Forest Rights Act of 2006.

This comes after a representation was filed by a Telangana-based NGO highlighting the issues faced by Chenchus living in Rayaleti Penta hamlet under the Vatvarlapally village of Amrabad mandal.

The NHRC has directed the collector to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

Ten Chenchu families, who have been living in huts and pakka houses built for them by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in the 1980s in Rayaleti Penta hamlet near the Hyderabad–Srisailam highway, are still awaiting RoFR pattas despite being identified as the rightful landholders.

When the late Congress leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, two families received RoFR pattas.

When Telangana was formed, and K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister, RoFR pattas were provided after Telangana tribals sought land. The remaining eight Chenchu families were identified as the owners of their lands.

They are still waiting.

In 2021, the Adivasis briefly migrated to Andhra Pradesh to cultivate red chilli crops. During their stay there, the Telangana Forest Department allegedly demolished their huts and cement houses and has since prevented them from occupying the space.

Officials claim the Chenchus, instead of cultivating, have been giving their lands on lease to the people from plain areas (Achampet and Mannanur).

Threat looms over Chenchu existence in the name of development

An imminent threat to the Chenchus is the Rs 7,500 crore Hyderabad-Srisailam Elevated Corridor Project, which includes a 62-km four-lane stretch through the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) on NH-765.

Several attempts have been made to persuade the Adivasis to relocate to alternative sites, with assurances of land near Kollapur and other areas.

According to sources, non-Chenchu residents of Vatvarlapally have agreed to move. A few Chenchu families living in smaller hamlets have also given their consent for relocation. However, a majority of the Chenchus are unwilling to leave the Nallamala forest, with which they share an umbilical, cultural and livelihood connection.