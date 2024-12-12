Telangana CM urges Gadkari to sanction 62 km elevated corridor on Tiger Reserve

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction the 62 km long four-lane elevated corridor passing through the Nallamala forests on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway, which would reduce travel time between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by 45 minutes.

The chief minister along with a delegation of Congress MPs and ministers met Gadkari in Delhi on Thursday, December 12.

CM Revanth informed the Union minister that 125 km of NH 165 connecting Hyderabad with Srisailam is in good condition but the next 65 km stretch that falls under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is hindering development.

CM Revanth informed Gadkari that 94 per cent of the land acquisition for the regional-ring road’s (RRR) northern part has been completed and sought technical and financial sanction for the completion.

He also urged the Centre to approve the detailed project report of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 highway, which could prevent rising incidents of accidents.

He sought the Centre’s approval for the by-pass road the state government plans to construct on the southern part of Warangal city, linking it with NH 63 at four places.

Under the Parwat Mala scheme, he requested the Centre to sanction ropeways at Yadadrigutta, Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda, and near the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

He asked to sanction pontoon bridges in 10 tribal areas in Telangna that have no road connectivity due to its geographical terrain.

He requested Gadkari to sanction the transport training institute close to NH 65 in Nalgonda district.

Earlier during the day, the delegation of MPs met Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy, and Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, and discussed with them various issues and projects concerning the state, and sought their support to secure approvals and funds from the Centre for the state.