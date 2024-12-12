Telangana govt should urge Centre to set up Bayyaram steel plant: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Thursday, December 12, asked the Telangana government to pressurise the Centre to set up the Bayyaram steel plant.

Kavitha said that in 2013, the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had written a letter to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh requesting him to set up the Bayyaram steel plant. She further said that the facility is Telangana’s right.

“There are 300 million tones of Iron ore reserves across 1,00,000 acres of Telangana,” the BRS MLC claimed. She went on to say that KCR wanted the Bayyaram steel plant to be set in Telangana since it could generate employment

“The state bifurcation Act states that the Bayyaram steel plant should be set up in Telangana. Whichever party is at the Centre must implement the same,” Kavitha added. She added that while KCR was Telangana’s chief minister, he pressurised the Centre to set up the steel plant and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making excuses that a steel industry is not possible due to the quality of iron ore.

The BRS MLC further claimed that KRC had informed the Centre that the Telangana government was planning to get 100 million tons of iron ore from Chhattisgarh to make the plant possible.

“If the BJP is sincere regarding Telangana, it must set up the steel plant in Bayyaram,” Kavitha added. Attacking BJP MPs from Telangana, including Union minister Kishan Reddy, the BRS MLC said that it is a shame that they don’t raise issues regarding Telangana’s development in the Parliament.

Kavitha further took a dig at Telangana information minister Ponguletti Srinivas saying he raised the Bayyaram steel plant issue in the Parliament while being an MP; however, he is now silent.