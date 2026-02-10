Akbaruddin Owaisi says AIMIM support sought by CMs irrespective of party

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said on Monday that chief ministers, regardless of their political affiliation, seek support from his party, rather than the other way around.

While addressing a rally in Karimnagar, approximately 150 kilometres from Hyderabad, he questioned whether the ruling Congress party in Telangana would have won the recent by-election for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency without the support of AIMIM.

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that Telangana has not benefited, despite the ‘chota feku’ (younger bragger) making frequent visits to Delhi and meeting ‘bada feku’ (elder bragger) for developmental funds.

Owaisi claimed that Telangana suffered a loss of Rs 7,000 crores due to GST rationalisation.

“We are not close to every chief minister; rather, every chief minister attempts to align themselves with us. If they weren’t close to us, would the ‘chota feku’ have won Jubilee Hills (Assembly bypoll)? We have strength. Everyone is compelled to respect those with power, and ‘strength’ refers to the Majlis (AIMIM) and the Owaisi brothers,” he said.

Whether it is “Rao or Reddy,” AIMIM ensures that development and welfare initiatives are executed, said Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana Assembly.

He attacked the Congress government for not implementing its promises, including enhancing the budget for minorities’ welfare to Rs 4,000 crores and subsidised loans.

The AIMIM extended support to the Congress in the byelection to the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in November 2025, contributing to the ruling party’s victory. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party was on friendly terms with the BRS when it was in power from 2014 to December 2023.

Additionally, Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, accused the BJP of raking up ‘Hindu-Muslim’ issues since 2014, asserting that the real issues at hand are related to basic needs, such as employment, farmers’ welfare, and housing for the homeless.

He condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the alleged targeting of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and other states.