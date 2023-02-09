Akbaruddin Owaisi slams Centre for failing to release funds to Telangana

Hyderabad: Extending complete support for the Telangana government’s annual budget for 2023-24, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for failing to release the funds and to allocate projects to Telangana.

Taking part in the discussion on the annual budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, the AIMIM floor leader said the Centre was only giving 2/3 of amount to Andhra Pradesh and 1/3 of amount to Telangana from the taxes collected from the respective States and other than this, the Centre was not extending any help for the development of Telangana State.

He alleged that the union government was not honouring the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and it didn’t deliver a single promise mentioned under the Act.

Stating that the revenue was drastically declined to States after the introduction of GST, Akbaruddin Owaisi advised the Telangana BJP leaders to bring a mount pressure on the Union government for bringing funds to Telangana, instead of criticising the BRS government.

Reminding that the Centre has abolished the facility of pre-metric scholarships to Minority students, the AIMIM leader urged the State government to think over the introduction of a similar scheme in Telangana so that Minority students will continue to get a financial aid during their education.

He also asked the State government to release all the arrears related to the Minority community and students and fillup all teaching and non-teaching posts lying vacant in the Universities across the State.