Akbaruddin Owaisi visits residents alongside Musi River amid evictions

Hyderabad: All India Majlis E Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited and interacted with people under Musi-affected localities, Asad Baba Nagar, Shareef Nagar, and Mahmood Nagar, in Bahadurpura constituency on Wednesday, October 23. He was accompanied by local MLA Mohd Mubeen and local corporators

Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the area marking a significant chapter in the ongoing agitation against acquiring and demolition of houses for the beautification of Musi River.

The local people of Kishanbagh held protests for days against the authorities demolishing houses for beautification without giving proper compensation.

Akbaruddin Owaisi met the local people and assured them to stand by their side. He told people that the party would see the houses not be demolished and if at all the need for acquiring property arises, he would see the government fairly compensate the affected families.

“We will see you get compensation in the ratio of 1:10. No one will settle for a double bedroom in exchange for their property,” he said.

