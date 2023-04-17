Akhil Akkineni reveals about Naga Chaitanya’s relationship

Hyderabad: Rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship have been circulating for quite some time. Neither of them, however, has confirmed or denied the reports. Fans are eager to learn more about their rumoured romance. And now, actor and Chay’s brother Akhil Akkineni’s recent comments on the rumoured couple has only added more fuel to the speculations.

Akhil is currently promoting his upcoming film Agent and during one of the recent interviews he was questioned about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s alleged relationship. Akhil was quick to clarify that he had no knowledge of it. According to Cine Josh, the actor was focused on transforming his physique for his role in Agent, and he was unaware of his brother’s personal life at the time.

While both Chaitanya and Sobhita are preferring to remain tight-lipped about their budding romance, their leaked pictures from vacations in abroad have been only sparking more and more speculations about their dating life. Check out the viral pics below.

Akhil Akkineni, a young and talented Tollywood actor, also discussed a possible multi-starrer with his brother, Naga Chaitanya.

During the promotion of his upcoming film, Agent Akhil discussed the expectations that come with multi-starrers, particularly those starring real-life brothers. He expressed his desire to work on a multi-starrer with Naga Chaitanya if a strong script is found.

Fans are excited to see the Akkineni brothers share the screen again after Akhil made a statement about a possible collaboration with his brother. The brothers previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed film Manam.

On the work front, both brothers are preparing for the box office releases of Akhil’s Agent and Naga Chaitanya’s Custody.