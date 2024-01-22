Akhil Akkineni signs Salaar 2? Here’s the truth

Hyderabad: A recent development has shed light on the official stance regarding the speculated guest appearance of Akhil Akkineni in Salaar 2. Akhil, who is looking for a breakthrough script, was surrounded by rumors of joining Salaar 2 after his latest film.

The rumors gained momentum, especially when Akhil attended Prabhas’s success party for ‘Salaar,’ where his presence sparked expectations for his possible role in the sequel.

The news about Akhil’s cameo in Salaar 2 is false and baseless. This was confirmed by Likitha Reddy Neel, the wife of Director Prashanth Neel, on her Instagram account. She clarified that Akhil has no role in Salaar 2 and it is just a rumor. The official statement on Akhil’s involvement in Salaar 2 has been released

Akhil’s latest movie, ‘Agent’, failed to meet the expectations of his fans and critics. The buzz around his upcoming project has been growing as people are curious to see how he will bounce back from this setback.

The blockbuster film Salaar, featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan, Eeshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sreya Reddy, has been split into two parts. The first part, titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire, hit the theatres on 22nd December and received rave reviews from the audience and critics.

The second part is expected to release later this year. Meanwhile, the fans can enjoy the first part on Netflix, as it premiered on the streaming platform on 20th January, 2024.