Akhilesh dissolves all Samajwadi Party organisational units

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 3rd July 2022 1:48 pm IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, dissolved all units of the party with the exception of the state president.

The state and national party organisations have been dissolved. All frontal organisations, women’s wing and cells also stand dissolved. Akhilesh announced his decision on Twitter.

The step has been taken after the party’s poor performance in assembly elections and then the recent Lok Sabha by-elections where SP lost the two seats it held – Rampur and Azamgarh.

State president Naresh Uttam, however, will continue in his post.

Party sources said that Akhilesh will soon reconstitute the various party organisations and induct new blood.

