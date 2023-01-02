Akhilesh gets invitation of Bharat Jodo Yatra, sends good wishes

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has sent his good wishes for the Bharat Jodo Yatra after receiving an invite to join Rahul Gandhi’s mega walkathon.

In a letter, Akhilesh thanked the senior Congress leader for the invitation and said: “Dear Rahul ji, thank you for the invitation to Bharat Jodo Yatra and best wishes for the success of the campaign. India is more than a geographical expanse, in which love, non-violence, compassion, cooperation and harmony is the positive element that unites India.

“Hope this yatra achieves its goal of preserving this inclusive culture of our country.”

Till now, Akhilesh Yadav had been denying having received any invite for the yatra.

He had even said that the BJP and the Congress were on the same page on several issues.