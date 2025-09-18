Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of rampant corruption

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that “corruption, commission culture and black marketing” are at their peak under the BJP government, with no department being free from graft.

Yadav claimed even BJP legislators have admitted that they receive 10 per cent commission from their MLA fund.

“Commission culture has ruined the entire system. No work is being done without commission. From the Jal Jeevan Mission to road construction, corruption and commission-taking are clearly visible. Corruption, commission culture and black marketing are at their peak under the BJP government and no department or work (is) free from graft,” he said in a statement.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission, Yadav said water tanks built under the scheme collapsed as they could not bear the “burden of the BJP government’s corruption.”

He added that poor quality road construction due to “commission practices” has left roads filled with potholes despite huge budgetary allocations. “The BJP’s promise of pothole-free roads has proved to be hollow,” he said.

The SP leader further alleged that black marketing and profiteering have also peaked during the BJP rule. “Farmers did not get fertilisers on time. There has been rampant black marketing of fertilisers across the state. Needy farmers were left to suffer, forced to queue up and even face police’s lathis. Their crops were ruined due to the non-availability of fertiliser,” Yadav said.

Accusing the government of conspiring to destroy farmers, Yadav said, “The BJP wants to snatch away farmers’ land and force them to quit farming to become labourers. But the youth, the unemployed and farmers of the state have understood the BJP’s conspiracies. In 2027, the people will wipe out the BJP and end corruption and commission raj.”