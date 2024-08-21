Akkineni-Daggubati rift rumours: Truth behind this news

Hyderabad: There are rumors that things might not be smooth between the Akkineni and Daggubati families after Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. People have noticed some signs that suggest there might be issues between the two well-known families.

The engagement was a small and private event, attended by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati. For those who don’t know, Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna from his first marriage to Lakshmi Daggubati. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but they separated in 2021 after three years of marriage.

The Daggubati family, who are also big names in the South Indian film industry, welcomed Samantha warmly when she was married to Naga Chaitanya. Even after their separation, many members of the Daggubati family still follow Samantha on social media and like her posts. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Sobhita Dhulipala. Some important members of the Daggubati family, like Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and Malvika Daggubati, don’t follow Sobhita on social media. This has led people to wonder if there might be some tension between the two families.

Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Despite these rumors, reports from HT suggest that the Daggubati family recently hosted a high tea at their home to celebrate Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s engagement. The engagement ceremony itself was a traditional Telugu event, with a pooja and a vegetarian lunch for the close family members.

The high tea was a happy occasion, attended by members of both families, including Suresh Babu and Venkatesh from the Daggubati side. Later, Nagarjuna hosted a dinner for the Akkineni family at his home, showing that the two families still share a close relationship.

Even though some people noticed that the Daggubati family isn’t very active on social media when it comes to Sobhita, the recent family gatherings suggest that there is no serious tension between the families.

There are also rumors that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita might have a destination wedding, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans are curious to know more, especially since the couple has kept their relationship very private for a long time.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Hollywood film “The Monkey Man” and is now preparing for her next film “Sitara,” which has finished shooting. Naga Chaitanya is also busy with his upcoming film “Thandel.” As they move forward in their careers, their personal lives continue to attract attention from fans and the media.