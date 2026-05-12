Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan team up after years

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are teaming with filmmaker Anees Bazmee for an untitled comedy, which will release on December 4.

The film is described as a “big-screen family entertainer” and is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations, according to a press release.

It also features Raashii Khanna alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri. The makers have recently wrapped the Kerala schedule of the film.

The film marks a reunion for Kumar and Balan, who have earlier featured in 2007 horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Heyy Babyy” and 2019 “Mission Mangal”.

Kumar’s latest work is “Bhooth Bangla”, which released in April. He will next feature in “Haiwaan” alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Balan featured in “Raja Shivaji”. The film released on May 1 and is directed by Riteish Deshmukh.