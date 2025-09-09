Akshay Kumar birthday 2025: net worth, lavish lifestyle & new films

Hyderabd: Akshay Kumar, fondly called the “Khiladi of Bollywood,” celebrates his 58th birthday today. With more than three decades in the industry and over 150 films to his credit, he remains one of India’s biggest and most bankable stars.

From action-packed blockbusters like Khiladi and Hera Pheri to socially impactful films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Mission Mangal, Akshay has built an unmatched legacy. His popularity, discipline, and fitness have made him one of the most admired actors in the country.

Akshay Kumar’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Akshay Kumar’s net worth is estimated at Rs 2,500 crore, according to Forbes. He is among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, charging between Rs 60 crore and Rs 145 crore per film. Alongside acting, his production houses Hari Om Entertainment and Cape of Good Films have produced major hits, further adding to his fortune.

Lavish Lifestyle

Akshay lives in a stunning sea-facing duplex in Juhu worth Rs 80 crore, designed by his wife Twinkle Khanna. The home features lush gardens, art pieces, and a peaceful Buddha statue by the pond. He also owns luxury villas in Dubai, Mauritius, and Goa, as well as properties in Canada, including a whole hill in Toronto.

His love for luxury cars is well known, with a garage that includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayenne, and more.

Upcoming Films

Even at 58, Akshay Kumar’s schedule is packed. His upcoming movies include Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome 3, with Bhoot Bangla lined up for 2026.