Akshay Kumar confirms Gorkha movie is officially shelved

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood‘s most beloved and successful superstars, continues to dominate the silver screen with his versatile roles and strong fan following. Known for his action-packed films, comic timing, and remarkable dedication, Akshay never fails to capture the audience’s attention. His latest release, Bhooth Bangla, has been receiving a great response, with early box-office figures showing promise.

However, amidst the buzz surrounding his new movie, Akshay Kumar also made headlines for a different reason, confirming that his much-anticipated war drama, Gorkha, has officially been shelved.

The End of the Gorkha Dream

In a recent live chat with fans, Akshay Kumar addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Gorkha and put all rumours to rest. With a simple yet direct statement, he confirmed that the film, which had sparked excitement when first announced, will not be moving forward. “Nahi Gorkha movie nahi ban rahi hai kisine abhi poocha hai” (No, Gorkha movie is not being made, someone had just asked about it), he said, bringing closure to the years of uncertainty.

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



Directed By – @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

The Journey of Gorkha

Gorkha was originally announced in 2021, with Akshay set to portray Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer from the 5th Gorkha Rifles. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film was expected to showcase the heroic life of Cardozo, who played an important role in the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971. Despite the initial buzz and anticipation, the film faced multiple delays due to technical challenges and growing production costs.

The Shelving Decision

The decision to shelve Gorkha follows a series of setbacks, including mounting budget constraints and unresolved issues surrounding the film’s technical aspects. This move reflects the difficulties faced by big-budget films in today’s industry. While fans were eager to see Akshay portray a real-life war hero, the project has now been officially cancelled.

While Gorkha is no longer in the works, Akshay Kumar’s career continues to thrive. His current focus is on Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that’s already making waves in theatres. With other projects like Welcome to the Jungle and Golmaal 5 lined up, Akshay’s future in Bollywood remains as bright as ever.