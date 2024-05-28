Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan dance together on rooftop in viral video

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his next release ‘Sarfira,’ was recently spotted performing energetic dance moves along with Radhika Madan on a rooftop.

The video garnered the attention of fans and went viral on social media.

Upcoming #Sarfira Sets Video #AkshayKumar & #RadhikaMadan full on energetic dance steps and the background sound which is playing is also very energetic 🔊#JollyLLB3 and #Sarfira both are going to be powerful Card content of #Khiladi 💯#AkshayKumar𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UUG8sC2D1r — Akshay Kamble (@AkshayK66719595) May 23, 2024

In the video, Akshay and Radhika are seen together with two others. All four grooved to the beats of the music. The two can be seen performing dance steps on the background music. It seems to have been shot during the shoot of their upcoming film ‘Sarfira’.

‘Sarfira’ is a remake of Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The title of the film was announced in February, and it is scheduled for release on July 12.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short teaser of the film which he captioned, “Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024.”

The film also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determinaton and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

South actor Suriya had played the lead role in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, he will also be seen in a guest appearance role in ‘Sarfira’.