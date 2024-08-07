Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan recreate ‘Heyy Babyy’ dance

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, along with his co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, delighted fans by recreating the iconic dance steps from their film Heyy Babyy and blending them with moves from ‘Hauli Hauli,’ a new song from his upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein.’

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the ‘Tees Maar Khan’ actor dropped a fun-filled reel featuring the trio.

Their energetic performance brought a nostalgic touch, celebrating their past collaboration while teasing their new project.

Along with the video, Akshay added a caption that read, “When Heyy Babyy meets Hauli Hauli. We had a blast doing this khel khel mein, now you guys create your reels with your friends on #HauliHauli, share with us and we’ll reshare the best ones. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August, 2024.”

Soon after the trio posted the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “Craziest collab of 2024.”

Another commented, “Heyy Babyy trio.”

Earlier this month, the trailer for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Taapsee Pannu was unveiled.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the exciting trailer with his fans and captioned the post, “Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega! #KhelKhelMein trailer out now. Khel Khel

Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024.”

The trailer of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ opens by introducing everyone to the plot, which centres around seven friends who gather for a dinner party and end up playing a game in a room.

All of them surrender their phones, after which the secrets and lies begin to unravel, exposing hidden truths about each other.

The trailer surely has intrigued fans about what happens next.

Recently, makers unveiled a new track, titled ‘Duur Na Karin’.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with a song video and captioned his post, “This song is a reminder to hold your love close. #DuurNaKarin song out now. #KhelKhelMein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024.”

The romantic track is sung by Vishal Mishra and Zahrah S Khan. It’s composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The lyrics and the chemistry between Akshay and Vaani Kapoor.

The first track, Punjabi dance number features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In the song, Fardeen Khan and Akshay even recreated their iconic Heyy Babyy step. All decked up in traditional outfits, groove to the beats of party anthem.

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar. The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein “aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more”, as per the statement.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is directed by Mudassar Aziz.