Akshay Kumar sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 80 cr in record deal

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, have sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West Tower for Rs 80 crore. The deal was finalized on January 31, 2025, making it one of the biggest real estate transactions in recent times.

Details of the Apartment

The apartment is located on the 39th floor of Tower B in Oberoi 360 West, one of Mumbai’s most expensive residential projects. It has a carpet area of 6,830 square feet and comes with four parking spaces. The buyers, Pallavi Jain and others, paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.8 crore for the transaction. The property was sold at a rate of Rs 1,17,130 per square foot, showing the high demand for premium homes in Worli.

Recently, Akshay also sold an apartment in Borivali East for Rs 4.25 crore. He had purchased it in 2017 for Rs 2.38 crore, making a profit of 78% on its sale. The apartment was part of Sky City, a well-known residential project by Oberoi Realty.

Celebrities Owning Homes in Oberoi 360 West

Oberoi 360 West has become a popular choice for celebrities and business tycoons. Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, along with D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group’s Vratika Gupta, also own homes in this luxury project. The property has seen over Rs 1,300 crore worth of transactions since April 2023.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sky Force, which did well at the box office. He is currently working on Bhoot Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. He will also return for Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. With smart real estate deals and upcoming movies, Akshay Kumar continues to be a top name in Bollywood.