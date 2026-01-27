Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ to be out on June 26

Mumbai: The makers of the highly-discussed laughter ride “Welcome To The Jungle” have locked in on a release date for the drama.

The latest instalment in the popular ‘Welcome’ franchise will be arriving in the cinema halls on June 26th.

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, “Welcome to the Jungle” boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, along with others.

AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 present in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, “Welcome To the Jungle” is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production.

The first instalment of the series, “Welcome” was released back in 2007. In 2015, the makers came up with the sequel “Welcome Back”.

Previously, choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan reflected on his 33-year friendship with Akshay Kumar.

Revealing what it is like to work with Akshay, he shared a statement saying, “Akshay’s enthusiasm, his energy, and the best thing, which I learned from him, is that he’s got everything he wants, what he deserves, and what he achieved, but one thing is that he’s never been aggressive. He’s such a humble person; he never shows his anger. If things go wrong with anybody around him, he just takes it with a pinch of salt and moves ahead. He always looks at the positive side, and he’s been a very good support as a friend to me, and I have enjoyed all my work with him till date. So that young Akshay from Suhaag till Welcome to the Jungle, the superstar, I have had a great journey with Akshay.”