Akshay Kumar’s old ‘controversial’ statement on God resurfaces

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film Oh My God was a thought-provoking production. The film was based on the Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji which itself was inspired by the film The Man Who Sued God.

The teaser of the second part of the film, OMG 2 was released recently and has received an overwhelming response from the audience. But self-proclaimed film critic and KRK tweeted a video in which Akshay’s old comment in an interview, about wasting oil and milk on Gods and the clip is now going viral.

In the interview with Marathi news channel ABP Majha, the actor said, “Why are you wasting so much of oil and milk on God. Where is it written that God says, ‘Mujhe doodh dena and Hanuman saying mere ko tel daal.’ I don’t understand why people are wasting so much. At the same time we say that farmers are dying due to less food and money, so give it to them instead. I go to temples and there’s so much of waste.”

Akshay Kumar said "why waste milk and oil on God" ?



Now he wants to make money using the same Mahadev that he said we shouldn't waste milk on.



I say don't waste money on movie tickets & instead use it to buy milk for ShivAbhishek & 2give 2the poor in Sawan!



Har Har Mahadev 🙏 pic.twitter.com/07Srrx911w — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) July 11, 2023

KRK had created quite a stir some days before as well when he accused the actor of planning his murder.

Other than Akshay Kumar the film also features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the film. OMG 2 is scheduled to release on August 11 and will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajnikanth’s Jailer.