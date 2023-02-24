Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee leaked in HD format online

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee’s song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ managed to impress audiences as it was trending on Instagram. More than one million reels have been made on the remake song of Akshay’s film but it seems that the film may not attract audiences in large numbers because it has been leaked online. Selfiee got released in theatres today, February 24.

According to various reports, Raj Mehta’s directorial has leaked online on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram etc. The film got leaked in HD form online and fans are getting a chance to watch the movie either free or very cheaply that too in their mobile phones or laptops.

Selfiee is the latest film to fall prey to piracy and it seems makers might have set their minds to face the loss. Despite various attempts and requests, most films in India get leaked either on the day of release or before the release date.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi left no stone unturned to promote the film and they are expecting that the film might attract the audience in larger numbers. The duo worked together for the first time and makers might be expecting something big at the box office.

According to the Copyright Act of 1957, piracy is a criminal offence and violators of the law get punished but we have observed in the past too that various makers lost money because of piracy.

A day before its release, Akshay Kumar urged his fans to watch Selfiee in the theatres through a tweet. He wrote, “Iss #Selfiee ka asli maza phone pe nahi, bade parde pe aayega! Don’t miss out – book your tickets today!” Let’s see how Akshay’s tweet can help him in dragging the audiences towards theatres.

According to reports, Selfiee will be released on OTT platform Aha on 14 of April, 2023.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, official Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Hera Pheri 3 next while Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 next.