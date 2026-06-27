Akshay on Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar not being part of Welcome 3

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are like family and they will definitely return whenever “Welcome 4” will be made, says Akshay Kumar about the two veterans’ absence from the franchise’s latest entry “Welcome To The Jungle”.

Anil and Nana essayed the fan-favourite gangsters Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai in the franchise’s first part “Welcome” in 2007, alongside Akshay, Katrina Kaif and Paresh Rawal.

The duo later returned for the second installment, “Welcome Again” in 2015 but Akshay wasn’t a part of that film.

Akshay now headlines “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is releasing in theatres on Friday. Beside Akshay, the film will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and many more.

“’Welcome’ is a full family. This is Nana, Mr. Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If ‘Welcome 4’ is ever made, you will find all of them (in it),” Akshay told PTI.

“Welcome To The Jungle” is directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed two “Baaghi” films and “Heropanti 2”.

Ahmed said throughout the making of the movie, he was in touch with both Nana and Anil.

“We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, ‘How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.’ They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said ‘How is it going? And next time we will plan something’,” the filmmaker said.

While the two characters won’t be there in “Welcome To The Jungle”, the film will introduce audiences to their siblings — Yeda Anna and Romeo, played by Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi.

“Uday Shetty’s brother is Yeda Anna and Majnu’s brother is Romeo. They share the same bloodline. One thing that they have in common is the dream to become actors. You will like Yeda Anna and Romeo as much. So, we have made it bigger. We made it younger and we have given it a different quest. Of course, you can’t take away from them what they have done (Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai),” he said.

“Welcome To The Jungle” revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

The film is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.