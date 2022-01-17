Akshay, Twinkle’s total net worth will blow away your mind!

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most sought-after couples in the industry. They have been shelling out major couple goals for nearly two decades now. Be it their loved-filled Instagram PDA or witty romance, this couple has been taking couple goals to another level. They are a perfect example of what a happy marriage looks like.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001. They are parents to two children–son Aarav and daughter Nitara. And today, on their 21st wedding anniversary, let’s have a quick look at their massive net worths which will surely leave you surprised.

From sharing the screen space together to helping each other grow individually, Akshay and Twinkle never fail to dish out major relationship goals along with being a bankable couple.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Instagram)

Akshay Kumar Net Worth

Also known as ‘Khiladi of Bollywood‘, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars in the industry. He has entertaining us with his films ever since he put his foot forward in the acting career. The actor has been in the film career for nearly 30 years now and has appeared in over 100 films. According to latest reports, his net worth is over Rs 2200 crores.

Twinkle Khanna Net Worth

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, was a renowned actress initially. But now she is a successful published author and a newspaper columnist. This isn’t all. Twinkle also happens to be a fashion designer and producer. According to a report in Republic World, the diva’s net worth is expected to be around 350 crores.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Instagram)

Their Combined Net Worth!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s combined net worth is reportedly Rs 2600 crores (approx.) Isn’t that too huge?

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama, Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. He has a few interesting movies in his kitty — Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, OMG Oh My God 2, Ram Setu, Cinderella.