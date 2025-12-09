Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA entry goes viral, meet the man behind the beat

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has taken over the box office with powerful performances, sharp storytelling, and a soundtrack that refuses to leave people’s minds. While the film continues its strong run in theatres, one moment in particular has exploded across social media. Akshaye Khanna’s entry as Rehman Dakait, set to the Bahraini rap track FA9LA, has become one of the most replayed scenes of the year. His slow walk, confident smirk and unexpected dance moves have turned the song into a full-blown cultural craze.

What Is FA9LA

FA9LA is a Khaleeji style hip hop song by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. The track was released in 2024 and later adapted into Dhurandhar by composer Shashwat Sachdev. In Bahraini Arabic, the word means fun time or party. With its heavy bass, Arabic trap elements and energetic rhythm, the song creates instant hype, even though it plays over a tense meeting between Rehman Dakait and a Baloch rebel leader.

Who Is Flipperachi

Flipperachi, real name Hussam Aseem, is one of the Gulf region’s most influential hip hop voices. He discovered rap at the age of 12, signed with DJ Outlaw’s label in 2008 and released his debut album Straight Out Of 2Seas in 2014. His hit tracks include Ee Laa, Shoofha, Shino AlKalam Hatha and Nayda. In 2024, he won Bahraini Artist of the Year. FA9LA has now introduced him to millions of new listeners in India.

Dhurandhar’s Bold Soundtrack

Dhurandhar’s album stands out in Bollywood this year. It mixes Arabic trap, qawwali, Punjabi rap, retro hits and modern pop. Tracks like Ishq Jalakar, Gehra Hua, Shararat, Hawa Hawa, the Dhurandhar Title Track and Ez Ez show how the film experiments with different genres. FA9LA, however, remains the breakout star, proving that music travels across borders and becomes iconic when paired with the right cinematic moment.

Why FA9LA Went Viral

The song is addictive, the beat is powerful and Akshaye Khanna’s performance elevates it further. His entry dance was reportedly improvised on set, which added a raw and natural swagger. The scene has reminded viewers of Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu moment from Animal. Both songs blend unexpected global sounds with strong character energy, creating unforgettable entry sequences.