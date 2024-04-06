Al-Aqsa Mosque: 200K Palestinians offer Taraweeh prayers on 27th night of Ramzan

Around 200,000 Palestinians performed Isha and Taraweeh prayers in the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, April 6, the 27th night of Ramzan, believed to Be Laylatul Qadr, despite Israeli occupation forces (IOF) tightened restrictions, Wafa News Agency reported.

This is the largest number of worshipers to arrive at Al-Aqsa Mosque since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023.

#شاهد | مشاهد من المسجد الأقصى المبارك في ليلة السابع والعشرين من رمضان pic.twitter.com/Bb833kXOZ3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 6, 2024

تغطية صحفية| غزة، الحاضرة في دعاء المرابطين دوماً.. جانب من دعاء الوتر في المسجد الأقصى، الليلة. pic.twitter.com/isdW0jBFp2 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 5, 2024

Videos circulated on social media showed thousands of worshippers gathered at the Dome of the Rock, shouting “with spirit and blood we will redeem Al Aqsa” and chanting “Abu Obeida,” referring to the Hamas spokesperson’s nom de guerre.

🔻قسم المصلين وهتافات داعمة للمقــاومة بعد صلاة الفجر في باحات المسجد الأقصى.🔻 pic.twitter.com/59fmCgGGaj — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 6, 2024

Meanwhile, a police drone dropped tear gas on suspected inciters at the flashpoint site for the first time since the start of the holy month.

◾ تغطية صحفية: " إصابة بعض المصلين بالاختناق إثر استهدافهم من الاحتلال بقنابل الغاز، في المسجد الأقصى المبارك" pic.twitter.com/caBWZnS2UM — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 6, 2024

⬅️ شاهد ..

لحظة اعتداء قوات الاحتلال على المصلين أثناء خروجهم من المسجد الأقصى الليلة pic.twitter.com/t8IDZ9BTt3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 6, 2024

Earlier in the afternoon, at least 120,000 Palestinians performed prayers in the compound on the last Friday prayer of Ramzan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

مشاهد من المسجد الأقصى المبارك عقب أداء الآلاف صلاة الجمعة الأخيرة من رمضان pic.twitter.com/5yFChv6kvT — شبكة العاصمة الإخبارية (@alasimannews) April 5, 2024

The Israeli occupation police have increased their forces in Jerusalem, stationing 3,600 officers around the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, forces have imposed restrictions on entering Al-Aqsa, which are heightened on Fridays.

Israeli forces have installed barriers at the Old City entrances and Al-Aqsa Mosque’s outer gates, allowing only elderly individuals to pass.

This year, during the month of Ramzan, the Israeli authorities imposed additional restrictions on those arriving at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This comes as the Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, leaving more than 33,000 deaths and 67,459 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.