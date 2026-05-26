Al-Aqsa: US, Israel to end Jordan’s custodianship in plan discussed with UAE

US and Israeli efforts to remove Jordan’s custodial role over Al-Aqsa Mosque and introduce a new administrative framework for the holy site have reportedly been discussed with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a broader regional initiative.

Multiple American, Jordanian, Palestinian, Western and Gulf sources told Middle East Eye (MEE) that the proposal aims to replace the Jordanian-supervised Islamic Waqf with a new authority backed by Israel. Under the reported framework, the Al-Aqsa compound would be recast as a shared religious space, allowing expanded Jewish presence and organised prayer visits.

The report said the initiative is being promoted by Jared Kushner and US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Israeli authorities would also reportedly gain a role in approving appointments of imams, preachers and senior mosque staff, in addition to overseeing sermon-related matters.

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According to the report, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt were informed about the proposal, while Saudi Arabia was said to oppose any move that could heighten tensions in the region.

Two US officials cited by the outlet claimed Washington had prepared a draft vision for the compound that would present it as a destination open to followers of Islam, Christianity and Judaism. Palestinian officials described the proposal as an attempt to dilute the mosque’s Islamic character and alter the decades-old arrangements governing the site.

After the report was published, a US official rejected the allegations, calling claims that Washington was seeking to end Jordan’s custodianship over Al-Aqsa Mosque “totally false”.

Jordanian officials, meanwhile, reaffirmed that Amman’s position on Jerusalem and its holy sites remains unchanged. A Jordanian government official said the Hashemite custodianship is protected under international agreements, including the 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel.

Why Al-Aqsa Mosque is significant

Situated in Jerusalem’s Old City, Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered Islam’s third-holiest site after the mosques in Makkah and Madinah. Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven from the site during Al-Isra wal-Mi’raj.

The compound, also home to the Dome of the Rock, is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, believed to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples. Due to its religious and political importance, the area remains a major focal point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Under arrangements maintained since 1967, the Islamic Waqf oversees religious affairs at the compound, while Israel controls access and security around the site. Non-Muslims are permitted to visit during designated times but are not allowed to perform prayers there.