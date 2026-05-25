Thousands of Gaza residents barred from Haj for third straight year

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are again unable to join the annual Haj pilgrimage for the third consecutive year, as ongoing war conditions and crossing closures continue to block travel from the territory.

As pilgrims gather in Makkah, residents across Gaza remain trapped by displacement and movement restrictions. Media reports highlighted how war and displacement have shattered the hopes of Palestinians preparing for the pilgrimage.

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Pilgrimage plans destroyed by war

Before the conflict, Gaza pilgrims travelled through the Rafah crossing into Egypt before continuing to Saudi Arabia. Since the crossing was closed during the war, civilian travel has remained severely restricted.

Suad Hajjaj told Anadolu News Agency that her family’s long-awaited pilgrimage plans collapsed after her husband was killed, her brother disappeared and their home was destroyed in the fighting.

Now staying in a shelter in Gaza City, she said the money saved for Haj was lost beneath the rubble of their house, though she still hopes to undertake the pilgrimage one day.

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Thousands still waiting to travel

Rami Abu Staitah, Director General of Haj and Umrah at Gaza’s Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, told Anadolu that thousands of Palestinians chosen through Gaza’s Haj lottery system remain unable to travel.

According to ministry figures, more than 2,400 residents who secured Haj places in previous years are still stranded inside the enclave.

Many displaced families are now watching Haj coverage on mobile phones from tents and damaged buildings while coping with severe shortages.

Haj sector suffers heavy losses

The restrictions have also badly affected Gaza’s Haj and Umrah sector, with travel companies suffering extensive damage and financial losses during the war.