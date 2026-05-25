Haj 2026 begins as pilgrims arrive in Mina amid high temperatures

White-clad pilgrims travelled by foot and bus to Mina for the Day of Tarwiyah rituals.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 1:23 pm IST
Pilgrims walking with umbrellas during Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with modern buildings and.
Pilgrims use umbrellas as they walk to Mina during the opening day of Haj 2026 amid high temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AlekhbariyaNews/X

Makkah: More than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world arrived in Mina from early on Monday, May 25, to mark the Day of Tarwiyah, signalling the beginning of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Amid temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius, pilgrims travelled by foot and bus from Makkah to Mina, located about five kilometres from the Grand Mosque, as they prepared for the main rituals of Haj.

The arrival of pilgrims unfolded in a spiritual atmosphere filled with recitations of the Talbiyah, Tasbih and Takbir, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

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Social media footage showed large streams of white-clad pilgrims moving steadily towards Mina under extensive organisational and security arrangements implemented by Saudi authorities.

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Day of Tarwiyah rituals begin

The Day of Tarwiyah falls on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. Pilgrims spend the day and night in Mina, where they perform five prayers — Zhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha and the Fajr prayer of the following day.

The Zhuhr, Asr and Isha prayers are shortened to two rakahs in accordance with Islamic practice during travel.

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After offering Fajr prayers on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims will proceed to Arafat to perform Wuquf, or the standing at Arafat, regarded as the climax of the Haj pilgrimage.

Saudi authorities intensify preparations

Saudi authorities have introduced extensive crowd control, transportation and heat mitigation measures to ensure the smooth movement and safety of pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.

Haj 2026 is scheduled to continue until Saturday, May 30, while Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27.

This year’s pilgrimage is taking place amid continuing regional tensions, including the conflict in Gaza and the ongoing confrontation involving Israel, Iran and the United States.

Significance of Haj

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.

The pilgrimage follows the path travelled by Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th May 2026 1:23 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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