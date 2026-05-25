Haj 2026 begins as pilgrims arrive in Mina amid high temperatures

Makkah: More than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world arrived in Mina from early on Monday, May 25, to mark the Day of Tarwiyah, signalling the beginning of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Amid temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius, pilgrims travelled by foot and bus from Makkah to Mina, located about five kilometres from the Grand Mosque, as they prepared for the main rituals of Haj.

Also Read Arafat records highest temperature in Saudi holy sites at 45 degrees Celsius

The arrival of pilgrims unfolded in a spiritual atmosphere filled with recitations of the Talbiyah, Tasbih and Takbir, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

Social media footage showed large streams of white-clad pilgrims moving steadily towards Mina under extensive organisational and security arrangements implemented by Saudi authorities.

Watch the videos here

ضيوف الرحمن يتوافدون إلى مشعر منى في يوم التروية مرددين "لبيك اللهم لبيك"..



تفاصيل المشهد مع مراسل الإخبارية عبد الرحمن الموسى..#الحج_عبر_الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/4CyK7pkDNC — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 25, 2026

الآن..



وصول الحجاج إلى مشعر منى لقضاء يوم التروية. pic.twitter.com/qfNue0IxLs — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) May 25, 2026

Day of Tarwiyah rituals begin

The Day of Tarwiyah falls on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. Pilgrims spend the day and night in Mina, where they perform five prayers — Zhuhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha and the Fajr prayer of the following day.

The Zhuhr, Asr and Isha prayers are shortened to two rakahs in accordance with Islamic practice during travel.

After offering Fajr prayers on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims will proceed to Arafat to perform Wuquf, or the standing at Arafat, regarded as the climax of the Haj pilgrimage.

Also Read Saudi Arabia boosts Haj airspace protection amid regional tensions

Saudi authorities intensify preparations

Saudi authorities have introduced extensive crowd control, transportation and heat mitigation measures to ensure the smooth movement and safety of pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.

Haj 2026 is scheduled to continue until Saturday, May 30, while Eid al-Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27.

This year’s pilgrimage is taking place amid continuing regional tensions, including the conflict in Gaza and the ongoing confrontation involving Israel, Iran and the United States.

Significance of Haj

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey.

The pilgrimage follows the path travelled by Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.