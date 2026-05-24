Arafat records highest temperature in Saudi holy sites at 45 degrees Celsius

Saudi authorities intensify heat safety measures as temperatures rise across Makkah and the holy sites ahead of Haj.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 10:45 pm IST
Aerial view of a large crowd assembled in an open area, with many people participating in a public gather.
Pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat during Haj. Photo: AFP

Makkah: Temperatures in Arafat climbed to 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 24, making it the hottest location among Makkah, the holy sites and Madinah as Saudi Arabia experiences intense summer conditions ahead of the Haj season 1447 AH/2026.

Makkah and Mina each recorded 44 degrees Celsius, while Madinah registered 42 degrees Celsius, according to local weather updates. The National Centre for Meteorology also issued warnings over rising temperatures in Riyadh, Qaisumah, Dammam, Yanbu and Buraidah.

The soaring temperatures have prompted authorities to maintain heightened weather monitoring and reinforce public safety measures for pilgrims and residents.

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Open terrain intensifies heat in Arafat

Arafat’s wide and exposed landscape makes the area particularly vulnerable to direct sunlight and heat accumulation. Unlike mountainous zones or densely built urban areas, the plains absorb and retain heat more intensely during the daytime.

The western region of Saudi Arabia regularly experiences extreme temperatures during late spring and summer due to hot desert winds and dry atmospheric conditions.

Heat precautions expanded ahead of Haj

Saudi authorities have increased efforts to minimise health risks linked to high temperatures, especially with large crowds expected during Haj.

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Cooling facilities, shaded areas and water misting systems have been installed across key locations in the holy sites. Officials are also distributing umbrellas and encouraging pilgrims to drink water regularly and avoid outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.

Medical teams and emergency services remain on alert to respond to cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The continued rise in temperatures across the region has drawn attention to the broader effects of climate change in the Middle East. Environmental experts have warned that prolonged heatwaves and more frequent extreme weather events could become increasingly common in the coming years.

Authorities continue to advise residents and visitors to follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions during periods of extreme heat.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 10:45 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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