Saudi Arabia boosts Haj airspace protection amid regional tensions

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has boosted airspace security around the holy sites ahead of the Haj season, amid continuing regional tensions across the Gulf.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence released footage showing air defence systems deployed around the holy sites, saying the Air Defence Forces were operating within an “integrated readiness system” aimed at protecting the airspace and responding to potential aerial threats.

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The ministry said the deployment was part of broader efforts to enhance the safety and security of pilgrims during Haj 2026.

Watch the video here

ضمن منظومة الجاهزية المتكاملة لـ #وزارة_الدفاع، تتولى قوات الدفاع الجوي حماية الأجواء في المشاعر المقدسة، والتعامل مع كافة التهديدات الجوية؛ بما يضمن أمن ضيوف الرحمن وطمأنينتهم.#حياكم_الله pic.twitter.com/ZjsJlpN8bO — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) May 23, 2026

Advanced surveillance systems deployed

The footage showed advanced surveillance, monitoring and interception systems positioned around the holy sites, highlighting the operational readiness of the Air Defence Forces during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

According to the ministry, the forces are carrying out field missions using advanced technologies capable of monitoring airspace and dealing with different aerial threats, contributing to elevated security preparedness levels.

Saudi authorities said the measures reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to mobilising all human and technical resources to serve pilgrims and ensure their safety and peace of mind during the pilgrimage.

Heightened regional security concerns

The release of the footage comes as Gulf countries continue to maintain heightened security readiness following months of regional instability linked to missile and drone attacks across the Middle East.

Saudi security forces participating in Haj operations recently conducted a large-scale military parade to demonstrate field preparedness and the ability to implement security plans under an integrated command structure.

Although tensions in the region have eased slightly following a temporary truce, Gulf states continue to maintain elevated military preparedness while diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis remain ongoing.

Extensive Haj security preparations

Saudi Arabia annually deploys extensive military, security and emergency resources during Haj to safeguard millions of pilgrims travelling to Makkah and the holy sites.