Pakistani cricket stars Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq leave for Haj

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram and former national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq have arrived in Makkah after departing for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night, May 20, to perform Haj.

They were accompanied by television host and actor Fakhr-e-Alam and Pakistan-based sports management executive Arsalan H Shah.

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Taking to Instagram on Thursday, May 21, Fakhr-e-Alam shared photographs showing him, Akram and Haq dressed in white Ihram garments, traditionally worn by Muslim men during the Umrah and Haj pilgrimage. The images quickly gained attention online, with fans extending prayers and best wishes for their spiritual journey.

In the Facebook post, Fakhr-e-Alam said he felt “deeply humbled and blessed beyond words” to be answering the call for Haj alongside his companions. He also prayed for acceptance, forgiveness and ease during the pilgrimage.

From left: Misbah-ul-Haq, Fakhr-e-Alam, Wasim Akram and Arsalan H Shah ahead of their Haj pilgrimage to Makkah. Photo: LinkedIn

The television personality later shared a detailed e reflecting on the spiritual significance of the journey.

“O my Lord! It is through Your grace and mercy that today I am among those blessed travellers whom You have invited to Your House,” he wrote.

Fakhr-e-Alam described Haj as a privilege granted by Allah rather than something achieved through wealth or personal effort. He added that he was overwhelmed with emotion ahead of the pilgrimage and repeatedly recited: “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

He concluded the message with prayers for all pilgrims and expressed hope of receiving the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey again in the future.

About Haj

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, attracts millions of Muslims from around the world to the holy city of Makkah every year.

Haj 2026 is officially scheduled to take place from May 25 to May 29, corresponding to the 8th to 12th of Dhul-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. The Day of Arafah is expected to fall on May 26, followed by Eid al-Adha on May 27.