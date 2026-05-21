Trump paused Iran strike after Gulf warning over Haj: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly delayed a planned military strike on Iran after Gulf allies warned that escalation during the Haj pilgrimage could create instability across the region.

Reports by Middle East Eye (MEE) and CNN said Gulf leaders urged Washington to avoid military action during one of Islam’s holiest periods and instead allow diplomatic efforts with Tehran to continue.

This comes after Trump indicated earlier this week that the US had been close to launching fresh military action against Iran.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 19, he said US warships in the region were fully prepared.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had asked him to delay military action, expressing confidence that diplomacy could still succeed.

Gulf states warn of Haj fallout

MEE reported that senior Gulf officials told the Trump administration that attacks on Iran during Haj could create serious logistical and security concerns for countries in the region.

The officials reportedly feared disruption to regional air travel and the movement of pilgrims already arriving in Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

The report also said Gulf governments cautioned that military action before Eid al-Adha could further damage Washington’s image in the Muslim world.

A senior US official familiar with the discussions confirmed that conversations between the Trump administration and Gulf allies had taken place.

Unified regional pressure

CNN reported that Gulf countries presented “a unified front” while pressing the US administration to avoid escalation.

According to the report, Gulf leaders warned that any renewed strikes could provoke Iranian retaliation against neighbouring states, similar to earlier responses following US-Israeli attacks in February.

CNN also reported that regional leaders highlighted the sensitivity of the Haj period as pilgrims continue arriving in Saudi Arabia before the pilgrimage begins on Monday, May 25.

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Haj amid regional tensions

Haj 2026 is set to begin against the backdrop of rising tensions linked to the Iran-Israel conflict, with concerns over regional security and travel disruptions across the Middle East.

Several airlines earlier rerouted or suspended flights after airspace restrictions and missile threats affected parts of the region, creating uncertainty for travellers heading to Saudi Arabia.

The US Embassy in Riyadh also advised American citizens to reconsider participating in Haj this year because of the “ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions”.

Despite the tensions, Saudi authorities have continued preparations for the annual pilgrimage while Gulf countries remain on alert over fears of wider conflict.

What is Haj?

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims.

Every Muslim who is physically and financially able is required to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime in the holy city of Makkah.

Millions of Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia every year to perform rituals at Islam’s holiest sites in and around Makkah.