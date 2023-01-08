Al-Asr Academia celebrates 6th annual event, presents a kaleidoscopic spectacle in Bhopal

Bhopal: Tiny-tots and teenager students alike of Al-Asr Academia, Bhopal won the hearts of the audience by their immaculate performances on the stage with highest levels of diligence and determination to pass on a kaleidoscopic spectacle to the audience.

The program displayed immense talent of the students showcasing perfect amalgam of academic excellence and Divine values as the spectators, mostly parents and handful of dignitaries, remained glued in their seats while warming the cockles of their heart.

The occasion was when the Al-Asr Academia celebrated its 6th Annual Function with great fervour and enthusiasm on 25th December, 2022 at the new Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium near Polytechnic Square here.

FIFA Champions

The Guests of Honour on the occasion included: Maulana Mohammad Abid Khan Mazahari, Ustad Hadith & Fiqh, Masjid Tarjum-e-wali; Maulana Mohammad Yousuf Siddiqui Nadwi, Ustad, Darul Uloom, Allama Abdul Hai Hasani, Bhopal; Janab Dr. Mohammad Shahid, Maqami Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Bhopal and Maulana Mohammad Umar (Libya), Assistant Professor, Govt. Unani Medical College, Bhopal.

The opening of the programme was initiated with welcoming of guests & parents by the ever enthusiastic nursery children who presented a beautiful Welcome Nasheed honouring the presence of the audience.

A series of exotic talents presented themselves with notable efforts depicting the school’s unflinching efforts to cater to the holistic development of a child’s personality. The unmatchable confidences with which the students faced the audience and performed brilliantly on stage have brought glory to the school.

The audience was taken by awe after witnessing the perfect combination of fluent English, Hindi, Arabic and Urdu speakers who ranged from Nursery to Class 9 students proving how meticulously their teachers work on their diction.

The students presented themselves by reminding from the latest world happening like FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to the most serious societal issues like Women Empowerment and status in the society, the ever motivating sayings of the last prophet requiring mankind to follow righteous path and supplications to bring peace and prosperity in one’s life. All these performances left an impeccable and everlasting impression on the audience.

World Cup Champs prostrating in Thanksgiving

Director of Al-Asr Academia Ather Khan spoke on the journey of the school from its inception to its extreme recognition as a distinguished school catering to educating children and preparing them to succeed in both the worlds. He announced the achievements of the students in various disciplines.

Eminent dignitaries congratulated Ather Khan on achieving this difficult task of carrying a perfect blend of education for both the worlds with and spoke accolades about the notable performances of the students in the function.

The event culminated with flashing display of Unity in the form of song “One Big Family” cheering the audience and invoking a sense of brotherhood and communal harmony.