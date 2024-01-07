Al Jazeera, AFP journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP, and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera, were killed while they were travelling in a car.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th January 2024 6:30 pm IST
Al Jazeera, AFP journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network (left) and Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency (Photo: Social media)

Gaza: Two journalists, including son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh, were killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in Gaza on Sunday, the media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The deceased were Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network.

Also Read
Antony Blinken in Jordan, to reach Israel on Monday

They were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by Israeli missile, according to Al Jazeera.

MS Education Academy

Wael al-Dahdouh, who is considered the face of Al Jazeera’s Gaza coverage by many across the Arab world, lost his wife, daughter, another son and a grandson after they were killed by an Israeli air strike in October, 2023.

In December, 2023, Wael was wounded by an Israeli strike that killed his colleague Samer Abudaqa.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th January 2024 6:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button