Al Mahad Al Aali Al Islami: A seminary where modern subjects are also taught

Hyderabad: It is a madrassa with a difference. It is not the run-of-the-mill seminary where just Islamic studies and the teachings of Quran and Hadith are imparted. Along with these basic subjects, the Al Mahad Al Aali Al Islami keeps its pupils abreast with the latest developments in different fields. They know all about micro-blogging, zero finance, digital currency, banking, genetic engineering, finance and stock exchange. They may not be thorough in these subjects but they have sufficient knowledge about them.

In its 23rd year of establishment, this institute of higher Islamic studies situated at Shaheen Nagar beyond Barkas, is breaking new grounds. In keeping with its motto of offering ‘deen with duniya’ (benefits of religion and the material world), Mahad is empowering its students with both religious and modern education. “We want our students to develop well rounded personalities and emerge as confident and responsible citizens,” says Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Mahad founder and also general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Modern subjects are not taboo here. Students are even told about surrogacy and LGBT concepts, something strictly no-no in the conventional madrassas. A fine blend of Islamic and modern education is on display here. Interestingly, students here are encouraged to gain knowledge of other religions as well like Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and Sikhism. The sprawling library of Mahad is home to sacred books of other faiths also.

A strong votary of English language, Maulana Rahmani believes in adopting a holistic approach to knowledge and is all for acquisition of ‘Ilm-e-Nafe’ (useful education). He wants the madrassa pupils to have enough modern day knowledge to face the present day challenges.

Apart from the routine studies, Mahad holds workshops, extension lectures, curricular and co-curricular activities to help students attain intellectual and social growth. Unlike other madrassas, students here are encouraged to explore and clarify their own beliefs and values, speak for themselves and be in a position to respond to individual and institutional prejudice, both overt and covert, based on gender, race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status. And in tune with the present times, the institute offers both on site and offline mode of learning.

This is not all. The Mahad authorities are doing their best to bridge the gap between Ulema and intellectuals. They plan to have dialogue with members of the judiciary and civil services. As such from time to time people from different walks of life are invited to the madrassa to see and interact with the Mahad students. At its 20th graduation ceremony held recently, invitees were pleasantly surprised by the activities of Mahad and the expertise gained by the students in different spheres of life. Maulana Salahuddin Saifi, a motivational speaker from Gujarat, who was the chief guest, was taken aback by the knowledge and skills of oratory displayed by the Mahad students.

Students who passed out of Mahad portals and made a name in other fields were facilitated on the occasion. Syed Mustafa Hashmi, the Hyderabad student who cracked the civil services exam, was honoured along with a couple of journalists, doctors and social activists for their community service. The awardees included J.S. Ifthekhar, Syed Mohammed, Abu Aimal, Dr. Makhdoom Mohiuddin, Dr. Lateef Atear and Dr. Junaid. Later in the evening more than a hundred students, who mastered Sahih Bukhari (collection of Hadith), were given away certificates.