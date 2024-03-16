Al-Taneem Mosque: Historic site for Umrah performers in Makkah

The Al-Taneem Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, is a significant historical landmark and one of the oldest mosques in Islam, known for Muslims performing Umrah.

It is located 7 km northwest of Makkah, and 7.5 km north of the Grand Mosque on the Makkah-Madinah Expressway.

The mosque was built in the year 240 AH, corresponding to 854 AD, in the place from Aisha bint Abu Bakr, wife of the Prophet Muhammad, entered in the state of ihram during the Farewell Pilgrimage in the ninth year of the Hijra. It is also called as the Miqat Mosque or the Umrah Mosque.

The mosque sees a steady stream of pilgrims throughout the year, with numbers rising significantly during the Haj and Umrah seasons, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This historical site serves as testament to Makkah’s rich Islamic heritage, particularly important to Haj and Umrah performers.

Photo: SPA

Al-Taneem Mosque has high doors and windows, reflecting its modern Islamic architectural style. This design seamlessly blends historical authenticity with ancient archaeological decorations, creating a unique and evocative space for worship.

The mosque sprawls across an impressive 6,000 square meters, with its entire complex encompassing a vast 84,000 square meters.

This enables it to accommodate a significant number of pilgrims, up to 15,000 worshippers at any given time.

To ensure a seamless experience for visitors and pilgrims, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance is fully responsible for the mosque’s operations, maintenance, management, and cleaning, of providing luxurious carpets and overseeing improvement and development projects of the highest quality.