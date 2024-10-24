Alan Walker’s tour becomes India’s top-selling, but cancelled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Alan Walker’s WalkerWorld Tour has set a new record, becoming the highest-selling international tour in India. Organized by Sunburn, the tour attracted 160,000 fans across nine cities, making it a massive success. However, fans in Hyderabad were left disappointed as the show there was cancelled.

A Tour Across Nine Cities

Alan Walker, known for hits like “Faded” and “Alone,” toured India, performing in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Shillong, and Chennai. His tour featured two-hour performances where he played his famous tracks as well as new songs from his WalkerWorld album, including “Heart Over Mind” and “Spectre 2.0.”

Hyderabad Show Cancelled

While the tour was a hit in most cities, the Hyderabad show on October 20 was cancelled. Tickets had sold out, but the Cyberabad police denied permission for the event. Officials cited concerns about substance abuse and issues at Walker’s previous concerts in 2022 and 2023. Traffic management problems were also mentioned as a reason for the cancellation, leaving fans in Hyderabad disappointed.

A Record-Breaking Tour

Despite the Hyderabad cancellation, Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, called the tour a huge success, saying, “Alan Walker has once again shown why he’s one of the top names in EDM.”

With 160,000 fans attending across India, Alan Walker’s WalkerWorld Tour set new standards for international tours in the country. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his return for another unforgettable tour.

Special Moments and Guest Appearances

The tour included many exciting moments. In Bengaluru, Walker became the first international artist to use 500 drones to create a stunning light show during an EDM concert in India. He also performed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) theme song, “Team Slide,” which thrilled local fans.

The concerts also featured surprise appearances by Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan, along with Indian musicians like Pritam and Guru Randhawa, adding extra excitement to the shows.