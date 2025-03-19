Alarming rise in stroke cases among Hyderabad’s youth

Hyderabad: A worrying trend has emerged in Hyderabad, with an increasing number of young adults suffering from strokes. Experts have raised concerns over this sharp rise, stressing the need for immediate rehabilitation to prevent long-term disability and improve recovery outcomes.

On Tuesday, HCAH, Hyderabad’s first provider with a dedicated Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) team, hosted a roundtable discussion to highlight the urgency of early intervention. Experts revealed that one in seven stroke patients in the city is between 25 and 45 years old, making it a growing public health issue.

Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, Chief Neurosurgeon at KIMS Sunshine Hospitals, warned that strokes in young adults could have devastating long-term effects if rehabilitation is delayed. “Early intervention is crucial for stroke survivors to regain independence and avoid permanent disability,” he stated.

Dr. Aastik Bhatt, a leading specialist in neuro-rehabilitation at HCAH Hyderabad, highlighted the role of advanced technology in improving recovery. He said AI-powered rehabilitation tools and personalized therapy plans are helping young stroke survivors recover faster.

HCAH Co-founder and COO Dr. Gaurav Thukral pointed out the growing need for accessible rehabilitation services. “With AI-driven recovery programs and robotic rehabilitation solutions, we aim to provide faster and more effective treatment, ensuring young patients regain their independence,” he said.

As stroke cases among young adults continue to rise, experts urge immediate awareness and proactive healthcare measures. They called on healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public to prioritize early rehabilitation to address this concerning trend in Hyderabad.