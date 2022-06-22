Alarms raised in Srinagar, after water floods residential areas

Srinagar: Continuous rainfall over the last four days has created a flood-like situation in parts of the valley, especially in localities situated near rivers, and lakes.

Authorities on Wednesday sounded a flood alarm in Srinagar after the water level in river Jhelum flowed above the danger mark at Ram Munshi Bagh here. Many areas, especially the Bemina locality of the city, have already submerged under water.

“Water breached in our locality at 9 in the morning after a river wall broke, which resulted in turning the flow of flood water towards the residential areas,” says a resident of Bemina Srinagar, Fidrous Ahmad.

Quoting an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department Kashmir, a local news agency reported that the river Jhelum was flowing at 16.21-ft at Ram Munshibagh, 0.21-ft above the alarm level of 16 ft, only 1.69-ft below the flood level at 18-ft.

“The inhabitants residing along the River Jhelum in the south and central Kashmir are requested to remain vigilant,” he said.

While Jhelum was flowing at its lowest in several years until recently, rains from the last few days brought about a considerable rise in the water level.

Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani receded from 10.7mm at noon to 9.71mm at 2 p.m which is still above the danger mark of 7.0mm there.

Nallah Lidder near Batkoot was flowing at 1.19mm against 1.21mm at noon, Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla was flowing at 2.78mm against the dangerous mark of 3.8mm, Sindh Nallah at Doderhama was flowing 3.27mm against 3.36mm at noon which was above the mark of 3.5mm when the alarm is sounded there and 3.65m (when a flood is declared).

He said that Sukhnag Nallah at Arizal was flowing at 0.52mm (receding) against 1.3mm (flood alarm) and 1.8mm (flood), and Ferozpora Nallah at Drung in Tangmarg was flowing at 1.30mm (receding) against (1.85mm when flood alarm is sounded)/2.0mm (when a flood is declared).

Pohru Nallah at Seelu was flowing at 3.56mm (rising) against 4.2mm (flood alarm) and 4.6mm (when a flood is declared).

Flood water entered residential areas in parts of Srinagar City Amid continuous rainfall (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Locals and SDRF members work hand in hand to stop water from breaching into the residential area in the Bemina area of Srinagar City. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Locals of the Bemina area carrying sandbags to stop water from entering in a residential area (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Many areas in Srinagar especially the Bemina area have submerged as water breached the mud walls of a river (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People carrying wood logs and tree branches will be used to block water from doing further damage. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People trying to stop water from entering residential areas in Bemina Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

SDRF along with locals trying to block water from entering a residential area in Bemina Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)