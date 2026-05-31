Alawa-e-Sartouq Mubarak renovation gets nod, Hyderabad’s Shia community relieved

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the Shia community of Hyderabad, renovation and restoration works of Alawa-e-Sartouq Mubarak, Darulshifa, will continue under the supervision of the competent Waqf authorities.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 31, the Telangana Department of Heritage clarified that the repair works are being undertaken solely for preservation, maintenance, and restoration of the historic religious institution.

The department has communicated the same to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), instructing no unauthorised development or commercial construction be undertaken.

The move comes following representations made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi.

Alawa-e-Sartouq Mubarak attracts thousands of Shia devotees and mourners from Hyderabad, districts and nationwide, particularly during Muharram, which falls on June 16 this year. The restoration works will be completed before that, the Telangana Heritage Department stated.

The department said the institution does not come under the direct control of the Department of Heritage Telangana. Therefore, it cannot impose restrictions on the renovation works. It also said that the earlier orders asking for the renovations to be stopped were beyond its authority and should be withdrawn.