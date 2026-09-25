Forget the usual lunch plans. What if your next meal in Hyderabad was not ordered, but hunted down? A new food hunt is adding a fun twist to lunchtime, asking food lovers to follow clues, track a location and race to grab a meal for free.

If you are around HITEC City, your weekday lunch break could turn into a mini treasure hunt with a delicious reward waiting at the end.

A free meal hunt in HITEC City

According to a recent post by Hyderabad food creator The Foodie Rashid, ALBAIK’s “Hunt The Meal” activity is taking place from Monday to Friday, between 1 pm and 3 pm in HITEC City areas.

The concept is simple but adds a little excitement to the usual lunch break. Instead of visiting a restaurant and ordering a meal, participants have to find the location shared by ALBAIK through its Instagram Stories and reach the spot to collect the meal.

How does it work?

Food lovers interested in taking part need to follow ALBAIK Hyderabad’s official Instagram account and keep an eye on its Stories during the activity hours.

The location of the meal is shared through the Stories. Once participants spot the location, they can head there and try their luck at getting the free meal.

The activity turns an ordinary weekday lunch break into a small food hunt, especially for people working around HITEC City.

Lunch break gets a fun twist

For Hyderabad’s busy IT crowd, the 1 pm to 3 pm window could make this an interesting lunchtime activity. Instead of simply stepping out for lunch, foodies can keep their phones ready, watch the Stories and set out to hunt for the meal.

ALBAIK has been expanding its presence in Hyderabad, and its menu includes popular options such as broasted chicken, burgers, rolls and rice-based meals.

Want to try your luck?

If you are around HITEC City on a weekday afternoon, this could be one food hunt worth watching out for. Keep an eye on ALBAIK Hyderabad’s Stories between 1 pm and 3 pm, check the location shared and head there quickly if you want to try grabbing the free meal.

The activity is based on information shared on social media, so readers should check the brand’s latest Stories for the daily location, availability and any terms before heading out.