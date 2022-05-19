ALEM to hold personal mentorship program for judicial aspirants

Hyderabad: ALEM (Access to Legal Education for Muslims) will start a personal mentorship program to guide judiciary aspirants for the upcoming recruitment of civil judges in Telangana.

The program aims to bring experts from the judiciary field including serving judges who will use their experience to mentor the aspirants. The training will focus on the syllabus and design of the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Exam that will be conducted by the Telangana high court.

The program, which will be conducted online, will include preparation strategies, mock tests with evaluation, and one-on-one mentorship to improve the participants’ acumen. Around 20-30 students will be selected based on ALEM’s discretion.

For more details register on the website. The last date of registration is May 22. The orientation session will be conducted on May 23, 8 PM to 9:30 PM, online. For more details, you can contact Advocate Saifullah LL.M at 7207513705.

About ALEM

ALEM has been formed as a platform to increase the representation of Muslims in Indian law schools by conducting awareness campaigns in schools, enabling access to coaching and supporting personal mentorship.

ALEM works with a network of passionate volunteers across the country to conduct its outreach, sensitisation, and mentorship programs.