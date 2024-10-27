Ali remains the Greatest: He secured release of American prisoners in custody of Saddam Hussein

Despite his reputation as the world’s greatest boxer and a ferocious fighter, outside the boxing ring, Muhammad Ali was a man of peace and often worked for a harmonious resolution of conflicts. His commitment to peace was seen very early in life when he refused to be drafted into the US Army. At the age of 25, in the prime of his life and boxing career, he sacrificed his world champion title and chose to serve time in jail rather than go to war in Vietnam.

By refusing to bow down to the world’s most powerful government and by holding on to his beliefs, he showed courage that went far beyond the confines of a boxing ring.

In 1985, three years after retiring from boxing, he was diagnosed as suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Thereafter he embarked on a new mission. He devoted his life and his remaining energy to humanitarian aims, especially in bridging the divide between the Western society and the Muslim world.

In 1990 he played a key role in securing the release of 15 American hostages from the custody of Saddam Hussein. The hostages had been captured after the invasion of Kuwait.

The New York Post wrote in an article in 2015: “Of all the legendary wins in Muhammad Ali’s life, few are as little known as the one that he pulled off in 1990. Defying the odds and the American government, Ali traveled to Iraq where 15 Americans were being held hostage by Saddam Hussein before the start of the Gulf War.”

As with much in Ali’s life, his rescue mission was misconstrued and criticised. President George H.W Bush did not approve of Ali’s attempt. Joseph Wilson, then the top US diplomat in Iraq said: “I believe that these people (Ali and his entourage) are playing into the propaganda game that Iraq is conducting here.”

Despite opposition Ali persisted

But regardless of the punches that were being thrown at him, Ali pressed on with his scheme. At that time Ali was 48 years old and was already in an advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease. His hands shivered uncontrollably and his voice never rose above a whisper. But he ignored his own suffering because he felt that this was a task he must accomplish at all costs.

After reaching Baghdad, everywhere that Ali went he was greeted by a multitude of people. Everyone wanted an autograph and Ali obliged all of them. He never said no to anybody. He visited schools, hospitals, and mosques.

But all his attempts to meet and talk to Saddam were denied. Saddam decided to ignore the boxer and refused to be drawn into any talks about hostage release. However, Ali’s persistence and the unwavering stance of his own deputies began to affect Saddam. After several days, the Iraqi ruler changed his mind, and Ali was granted an audience with him.

The meeting took place on November 29, 1900, and it was thrown open to the media. In his opening speech, Saddam took credit for treating the hostages well. In response, Ali’s voice was barely audible. His helpers had to lean close to him to hear his words and then repeat them out loud.

Ali told the Iraqi ruler that not only did he want to take the hostages home with him but he also wanted to provide the American public with a true image of Iraq. Not the prejudiced picture that the partisan media outlets were painting in the USA.

Saddam listened to Ali gravely but his face remained expressionless. The first meeting ended without any headway. Ali prepared himself for more discussions and negotiations for the next few days.

A pleasant surprise

But the next day Ali and his delegation got a pleasant surprise. They were told that Saddam had agreed to release a few hostages. But in reply, Ali said he wanted all 15 to be released. He wrote: “How can I go back and carry only a few hostages with me? How can I show my face to the families of the other hostages who will still be in your custody? It must be all or none.”

Utilised his popularity

Ali sensed that the view of the Iraqi public and even among key members of Saddam’s government had changed in his favour. He used his popularity to put pressure on the Iraqi President.

At last, after a few more days, Saddam relented and Ali had his way. On Dec 2, 1990, Ali and the hostages flew out of Baghdad and headed for JFK airport in New York.

When Ali and the released hostages reached the USA, there was a huge crowd waiting for them. They included the relieved families of the hostages. One of the hostages named Bobby Anderson recalled: “I wanted to thank him from the bottom of my heart. But it is difficult to thank a man who has done so much. Ali just shook my hands and told me to go home and be with my family.”

When the media approached Ali for his words, his response was typical of the man who was not just a great champion but also a humble human being.

Ali said: “I just did what any man would do. I believe that it is what God wants all of us to do — be kind to each other.” One of Ali’s famous quotes is: “Service to mankind is the rent you pay for your room on this earth.” The champion always lived by this belief.